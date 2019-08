Ex-Acceleron Exec Zeldin Named Immunovant Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Four months after stepping down from Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) as chief medical officer, Robert Zeldin has been appointed to the chief medical position at Immunovant. Zeldin’s experience also includes roles at Ablynx, Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Immunovant, which splits its operations between New York and Basel, Switzerland, is developing treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is in mid-stage testing for myasthenia gravis and Graves’ ophthalmopathy.