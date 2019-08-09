EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Melinta Therapeutics CEO Johnson Resigns, Successor Search Underway

Frank Vinluan

August 9th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

After less than one year on the job, Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) CEO John Johnson has resigned “due to changes in the Company’s circumstances and in order to pursue other opportunities,” the antbiotics developer announced Friday. He also stepped down from the Morristown, NJ-based company’s board of directors. Melinta said Johnson will serve as acting CEO for at least 30 days to help with the transition of his duties and the search for his successor. The board has asked Johnson to advise the company for the next six months. Johnson was appointed interim CEO of Melinta last October. In February, he was named the permanent CEO.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.