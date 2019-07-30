EXOME

Arvinas Appoints Ronald Peck Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

July 30th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Ronald Peck has been appointed chief medical officer of New Haven, CT-based Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN). Peck most recently worked at cancer drug developer Tesaro where he was senior vice president of clinical research. His experience also includes posts at Kolltan Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Arvinas is developing drugs based on protein degradation, a cellular process for disposing of harmful proteins. In June, the company began a multi-year partnership with Bayer to develop products for both human health and agriculture.

