Flatiron Taps Vasoncelles of Unum Therapeutics for Chief Medical Officer

June 14th, 2019

Michael Vasoncelles has joined Flatiron Health as chief medical officer, the same position he held at Unum Therapeutics. Vasoncelles’ experience also includes posts at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), Genzyme, and Sanofi (NYSE: SNY). At New York-based Flatiron, Vasoncelles will succeed Amy Abernethy, who left earlier this year to join the FDA as principal deputy commissioner. Flatiron, which has developed software that analyzes electronic health record data for cancer research, was acquired by Roche last year for $1.9 billion.

