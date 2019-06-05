EXOME

Novartis’s Hirawat to Join Bristol-Myers as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

June 5th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Samit Hirawat is joining Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to become chief medical officer, global drug development. Hirawat was most recently executive vice president and head of oncology development at Novartis (NYSE: NVS). He’ll start his new role after Bristol completes its acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG).

In other C-suite moves, Bristol said that Tom Lynch, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, will continue in that role until Oct. 1, when the company says he will leave “to pursue other opportunities in healthcare.” Also, Celgene’s top financial executive, David Elkins, will become Bristol’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Current Bristol CFO Charles Bancroft will remain with the company and work with Elkins until retiring next year. Here’s look at Bristol’s full, post-merger leadership lineup.

