Immunovant Hires Salzmann Away From Eli Lilly for CEO Post

Xconomy New York —

Veteran Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) executive Pete Salzmann has been appointed CEO of Immunovant. Salzmann has spent 20 years at Lilly, most recently as global clinical development leader for baricitinib (Olumiant), the rheumatoid arthritis drug that won FDA approval last year. Immunovant, which splits its operations between New York and Basel, Switzerland, is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences. Lead Immunovant drug candidate IMVT-1401 recently began a Phase 2a study in patients who have moderate-to-severe Graves’ ophthalmology, an autoimmune disorder affecting the eye.