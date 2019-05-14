EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Advaxis Chief Scientific Officer Robert Petit to Step Down in June

Frank Vinluan

May 14th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Robert Petit, chief scientific officer of Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) for the past six years, is stepping down. In a securities filing, the Princeton, NJ, drug developer said Petit’s last day will be June 3 and his departure is not related to any disagreement about the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Advaxis added that Petit will continue to support the company as the new chair of the company’s scientific advisory board. Advaxis develops cancer immunotherapies that employ a weakened form of listeria bacteria.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.