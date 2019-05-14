Advaxis Chief Scientific Officer Robert Petit to Step Down in June

Xconomy New York —

Robert Petit, chief scientific officer of Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) for the past six years, is stepping down. In a securities filing, the Princeton, NJ, drug developer said Petit’s last day will be June 3 and his departure is not related to any disagreement about the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Advaxis added that Petit will continue to support the company as the new chair of the company’s scientific advisory board. Advaxis develops cancer immunotherapies that employ a weakened form of listeria bacteria.