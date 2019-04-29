EXOME

Immunomedics Chief Medical Officer Robert Iannone to Depart

Frank Vinluan

April 29th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Cancer drug developer Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) announced that Robert Iannone, who has held the chief medical officer for post for a little more than one year, is leaving to pursue work closer to his Pennsylvania home. In a securities filing, Morris Plains, NJ-based Immunomedics said the timing of Iannone’s departure and additional transitional details are still being discussed. Iannone will become the second Immunomedics executive to leave this year. In February, then CEO Michael Pehl said he would resign, an announcement that came a month after the FDA rejected Immunomedics triple negative breast cancer drug sacitizumab govitecan due to manufacturing problems.

