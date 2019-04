Ex-Seres Executive Roger Pomerantz Appointed ContraFect CEO

Xconomy New York —

Roger Pomerantz is now chairman and CEO of infectious diseases drug developer ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX). He succeeds Steven Gilman, who is retiring. Pomerantz has been vice chairman of Yonkers, NY-based ContraFect for five years. He was also CEO of Cambridge, MA-based microbiome drug developer Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) from 2014 until January of this year. ContraFect’s lead drug candidate, exebacase, is in mid-stage testing as a treatment for Staph aureus bacteria in the blood.