Petra Pharma Names Albert Yu Chief Medical Officer

Albert Yu has been appointed chief medical officer of New York-based Petra Pharma. Yu’s experience includes executive roles at Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), and Icos. Petra, which is developing drugs to treat cancer and other diseases by targeting the phosphoinositide signaling pathway, emerged in 2016 with a $48 million Series A round of funding.