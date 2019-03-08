Acorda Parkinson’s Drug Launched, Exec Hindman Is Now Set to Leave

Xconomy New York —

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR), which has just launched a new Parkinson’s disease treatment, is saying farewell to chief business officer Andrew Hindman. In a prepared statement, CEO Ron Cohen said Hindman, who joined Acorda in 2014, is interested in “pursuing opportunities in the wider biopharma industry.” Hindman will remain with the Ardsley, NY, biotech for several months to help with the transition of his responsibilities. The company expects to recruit externally for a successor. In late 2018, the FDA approved Inbrija, an inhalable formulation of Parkinson’s drug levodopa that Acorda developed to treat the “off” episodes when a patient’s medications stop working.