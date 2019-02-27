Bristol-Myers’ $74B Celgene Buyout Faces Opposition from Wellington

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s agreement to acquire Celgene for $74 billion is opposed by the New York pharmaceutical company’s largest institutional investor.

Wellington Management Group said Wednesday afternoon that while it agrees Bristol should be active in deals that add new science and expand the company’s revenue potential, Wellington “does not believe that the Celgene transaction is an attractive path towards accomplishing this goal.”

Shares of Bristol (NYSE: BMY) rose 2.5 percent to $50.25 each in after-hours trading.

Wellington, which holds approximately 8 percent of Bristol shares, said the deal asks Bristol shareholders to accept too much risk. Meanwhile, it undervalues shares of Bristol that Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shareholders would gain, Wellington argued. The investment firm added that achieving success following the deal could be more difficult than Bristol’s management portrays, and there are other paths to adding value that could be more attractive.

The Wellington announcement comes one week after another Bristol institutional shareholder, Starboard Value, boosted its stake in the company. Starboard has not publicly stated its position on the Celgene acquisition, but the hedge fund is known for aggressively pressing for changes at its portfolio companies.

Bristol announced its agreement to acquire Celgene in January. The deal calls for Celgene shareholders to get $50 in cash and one Bristol share for each Celgene share that they own. They’ll also get contingent value rights for their shares, tradeable options that could lead to additional payments pegged to the approval of three late-stage Celgene drugs.

The boards of directors of both Bristol and Celgene have approved the acquisition. The deal still needs approval of shareholders from both companies. Bristol has scheduled an April 12 vote.

