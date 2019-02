Neurogene Names Stuart Cobb Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy New York —

Gene therapy developer Neurogene has appointed Stuart Cobb to serve as its chief scientific officer. Cobb is currently a scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Neurogene says he will split his time between the university and the New York-based company. Neurogene recently raised $68.5 million in Series A financing to support research and development of its pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases affecting the brain.