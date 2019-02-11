EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Abeona Therapeutics CEO João Siffert Sheds “Interim” Title

Alex Lash

February 11th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

After three months as the interim CEO of gene-therapy developer Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), João Siffert will drop the interim part of his title. Siffert took over when previous CEO Carsten Thiel was suddenly ousted for what the company called “personal misconduct.” Thiel had only been in the position for seven months.

Siffert joined Abeona last fall to become head of research & development and chief medical officer. He was previously an executive at Nestlé Health Science. Abeona is located in Cleveland, OH, and New York. The company’s programs include treatments for the inherited skin disorder epidermolysis bullosa, and Sanfilippo syndrome type A, an inherited metabolic disorder.

Alex Lash is Xconomy's National Biotech Editor. He is based in San Francisco. Follow @alexlash

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.