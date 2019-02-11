Abeona Therapeutics CEO João Siffert Sheds “Interim” Title

Xconomy New York —

After three months as the interim CEO of gene-therapy developer Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), João Siffert will drop the interim part of his title. Siffert took over when previous CEO Carsten Thiel was suddenly ousted for what the company called “personal misconduct.” Thiel had only been in the position for seven months.

Siffert joined Abeona last fall to become head of research & development and chief medical officer. He was previously an executive at Nestlé Health Science. Abeona is located in Cleveland, OH, and New York. The company’s programs include treatments for the inherited skin disorder epidermolysis bullosa, and Sanfilippo syndrome type A, an inherited metabolic disorder.