Lauring Leaves Takeda for Chief Medical Officer Post at Kallyope

Xconomy New York —

Brett Lauring is now the chief medical officer of Kallyope. Lauring comes to the New York-based biotech from Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), where he was vice president, translational research and early clinical development. His experience also includes multiple positions at Merck (NYSE: MRK). Kallyope, which raised $66 million in financing nearly a year ago, is researching therapies based on the “gut-brain axis”—how the interaction of the gut and the brain affect human health.