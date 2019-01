Progenics Names Former Tocagen Exec Asha Das Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) has appointed Asha Das to serve as chief medical officer. Das comes to the New York-based cancer drug developer from San Diego-based Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA), where she was chief medical officer. Progenics received FDA approval last July for iobenguane (Azedra), which was developed to treat tumors that form in and around the adrenal glands.