Flatiron Health, Quentis, Rgenix & More at New York Biotech: How to Make It Here

November 21st, 2018

Xconomy New York — 

We’re bringing the New York biotech community together once again on Tuesday, December 18 for our latest life sciences event—New York Biotech: How to Make it Here.

At Riverpark at the Alexandria Center, leaders from Flatiron Health, Quentis Therapeutics, Rgenix, and the Partnership Fund for New York City will talk through how they’ve been trying to buck the odds and help redefine the New York life sciences scene. They’ll shine light on how they’ve been handling the unique challenge of building a life sciences company in New York City: from finding managerial talent to navigating the ruthless real estate market. Speakers include:

Michael Aberman, Quentis Therapeutics
Carlo Rizzuto, Quentis Therapeutics; Versant Ventures
Marta Bralic Kerns, Flatiron Health
Bobby Green, Flatiron Health
Masoud Tavazoie, Rgenix
Maria Gotsch, Partnership Fund for New York CIty

