PhageNova Bio Appoints Renata Pasqualini Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy New York —

Renata Pasqualini has been named chief scientific officer of New York-based PhageNova Bio. Pasqualini is a founder of the company, which recently changed its name from AAVP Biosystems. She is a professor and the chief of the division of cancer biology in the department of radiation oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute. Preclinical-stage PhageBio is developing targeted gene therapies to treat cancer.