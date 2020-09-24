Life Sciences

And the 2020 National Xconomy Awards Winners Are…

September 24th, 2020

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners!

This year we received over 600 nominations across 10 award categories. Each nomination was carefully reviewed and ranked by the Xconomy editorial staff yielding 40 finalists. All have made unique, game-changing contributions that improve our ability to discover, develop, and deliver effective therapeutics and vaccines to those most in need. Learn more about the awards and finalists in our official awards program, which also includes links to all the Meet the Finalists webcasts.

Choosing the winners was an extremely tough process, but we have decided these organizations and individuals are 2020’s best in biotech:

Startup of the Year
Dyno Therapeutics

Building a Biotech
Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Secret Weapon
Azadeh Golipour & Kim Warren, AVROBIO

Digital Tech Trailblazer
Empatica

Patients First
Graham Wylie, Medical Research Network

Ecosystem Development
Stanford SPARK

Social Responsibility
EMD Serono

Big Idea
Nicholas Geisse, Curi Bio

Breakthrough Drug of the Year
Global Blood Therapeutics

Deal of the Year
Bristol Myers Squibb & Celgene

