And the 2020 National Xconomy Awards Winners Are…

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners!
This year we received over 600 nominations across 10 award categories. Each nomination was carefully reviewed and ranked by the Xconomy editorial staff yielding 40 finalists. All have made unique, game-changing contributions that improve our ability to discover, develop, and deliver effective therapeutics and vaccines to those most in need. Learn more about the awards and finalists in our official awards program, which also includes links to all the Meet the Finalists webcasts.
Choosing the winners was an extremely tough process, but we have decided these organizations and individuals are 2020’s best in biotech:
Startup of the Year
Dyno Therapeutics
Building a Biotech
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Secret Weapon
Azadeh Golipour & Kim Warren, AVROBIO
Digital Tech Trailblazer
Empatica
Patients First
Graham Wylie, Medical Research Network
Ecosystem Development
Stanford SPARK
Social Responsibility
EMD Serono
Big Idea
Nicholas Geisse, Curi Bio
Breakthrough Drug of the Year
Global Blood Therapeutics
Deal of the Year
Bristol Myers Squibb & Celgene