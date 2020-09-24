And the 2020 National Xconomy Awards Winners Are…

Xconomy National —

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners!

This year we received over 600 nominations across 10 award categories. Each nomination was carefully reviewed and ranked by the Xconomy editorial staff yielding 40 finalists. All have made unique, game-changing contributions that improve our ability to discover, develop, and deliver effective therapeutics and vaccines to those most in need. Learn more about the awards and finalists in our official awards program, which also includes links to all the Meet the Finalists webcasts.

Choosing the winners was an extremely tough process, but we have decided these organizations and individuals are 2020’s best in biotech:

Startup of the Year

Dyno Therapeutics

Building a Biotech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Secret Weapon

Azadeh Golipour & Kim Warren, AVROBIO

Digital Tech Trailblazer

Empatica

Patients First

Graham Wylie, Medical Research Network

Ecosystem Development

Stanford SPARK

Social Responsibility

EMD Serono

Big Idea

Nicholas Geisse, Curi Bio

Breakthrough Drug of the Year

Global Blood Therapeutics

Deal of the Year

Bristol Myers Squibb & Celgene