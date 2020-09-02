New Podcast and Special Report Explore How AI Is Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development

Xconomy National —

Learn what’s fueling San Francisco’s boom in AI, big data, and R&D, explore promising investment and partnership opportunities, and align the latest trends and technologies with your business by listening to our podcast and downloading our special report complementing Xconomy’s recent Xcelerating Life Sciences event.

Artificial intelligence, including machine and deep learning, are revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process – bringing with it unprecedented levels of speed and efficiency. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s unparalleled tech ecosystem provides Bay Area biotechs proximity to myriad opportunities for AI integration. This is your opportunity to explore the latest technology and business trends in this burgeoning sector through the lens of some of San Francisco’s top life science leaders and rising stars.

XLS podcasts, hosted by Managing Editor Dan Stanton, feature highlights from our events’ expert panels. Podcast topics for this episode include (listen now):

Using computational biology & machine learning to identify new targets

Structure-based drug design using machine learning

Optimizing & expediting clinical trials using simulated twin data

What defines a good quality data set?

XLS special reports feature highlights from the expert panels, plus bonus content from Xconomy editors. Articles for this report include (read now):