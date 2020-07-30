Arcutis Taps Verrica’s Burnett to Succeed Retiring Chief Medical Officer

Patrick Burnett is joining Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) as its chief medical officer following the retirement of Howard Welgus, who has held the role since the company’s founding in 2016.

Burnett was most recently CMO at dermatology therapeutics developer Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA), whose investigational topical therapy for molluscum contagiosum was rejected by the FDA earlier this month. Burnett’s previous experience includes roles at Sun Pharmaceuticals and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Westlake Village, CA-based Arcutis said Welgus has joined its board of directors and will continue as a strategic advisor to the company. Arcutis is developing treatments for immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions.