Arcutis Taps Verrica’s Burnett to Succeed Retiring Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

July 30th, 2020

Xconomy National — 

Patrick Burnett is joining Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) as its chief medical officer following the retirement of Howard Welgus, who has held the role since the company’s founding in 2016.

Burnett was most recently CMO at dermatology therapeutics developer Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA), whose investigational topical therapy for molluscum contagiosum was rejected by the FDA earlier this month. Burnett’s previous experience includes roles at Sun Pharmaceuticals and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Westlake Village, CA-based Arcutis said Welgus has joined its board of directors and will continue as a strategic advisor to the company. Arcutis is developing treatments for immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

