2020 National Xconomy Awards Finalists Announced

Xconomy National —

After receiving and reviewing nearly 600 entries spanning 10 award categories, Xconomy is thrilled to announce the 2020 Xconomy National Awards Finalists.

Since 2017, the mission of Xconomy’s annual awards programs has been to provide the industry a moment to pause, recognize, and honor the very best the life sciences has to offer – the people, companies, and organizations that challenge the status quo and never accept what works as good enough.

See the finalists.

More about the 2020 National Xconomy Awards event series:

Sept. 8-23: Meet the Finalists

A series of 11, 25-minute on-demand complimentary webcasts designed to showcase why the people, companies, and organizations earned their right to be named a finalist. Be on the lookout for more information.

Sept. 24: Awards Ceremony & Networking Event

Join us live on Thursday, Sept. 24 to be the first to find out the winners of the 10 award categories and the Advance Biotech Grant recipient, hear from Xconomy’s COVID-19 recognition award winner, and meet and greet all attendees via our custom networking app. This fun, fast-paced, 2-hour virtual event promises to be a great time and valuable business opportunity for all! Stay tuned for more information.

October 2020: Xconomy National Awards Special Report

A complete recap of highlights from the awards event series. Published electronically as an interactive e-book, the special report puts a capstone on an impactful year of innovation, business success, and community development in the life sciences sector.

To discuss how your company can sponsor and support the 2020 National Xconomy Awards click here.