The Xcelerate Keynote Series – Part of Biotech Week Boston

Presented by Xconomy, the Xcelerate Keynote Series places a spotlight on life science visionaries that will capture the attention of the entire Biotech Week Boston festival. As life sciences, healthcare, and drug development are undergoing unprecedented change, the keynote speakers will share insights on how their sectors are adapting to this change, and what other disruptive forces they see on the horizon.