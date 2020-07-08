The 2020 National Xconomy Awards Expands, Goes Virtual & Reopens Nomination Period

Xconomy National —

The 2020 National Xconomy Awards – celebrating the best in biotech innovation and entrepreneurship – just got bigger!



We’re excited to announce the expansion of the 2020 National Xconomy Awards. Presented in a digital format, the 2020 awards program will begin on Sept. 8 with daily Meet the Finalists webcasts leading up to the awards presentation ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 24.



For anyone who already submitted nominations for the National Xconomy Awards earlier this year, your entry will automatically be included for consideration. For others who may have been waiting to submit for the Boston awards, we are now reopening the nomination period with a new deadline of Friday, July 17. (We also encourage resubmitting updated applications.)



See the 10 awards categories and submit your nominations here. For more information, view the Xconomy Awards FAQ.



Since 2017, the Xconomy Awards has provided the life sciences industry with a platform to pause and recognize the very best that the life sciences community has to offer. It’s our distinct privilege to showcase emerging companies and technologies, highlight groundbreaking business collaborations and strategies, spotlight corporate responsibility and diversity, and promote the innovation that delivers new therapeutics and better health to all.