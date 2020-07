PacBio CEO, CFO Plan Retirements and More People on the Move

Xconomy National —

Here’s a look back at some of the life science industry’s executive appointments, departures, and retirements from recent weeks:

—Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller and Chief Financial Officer Susan Barnes are retiring.

—Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) appointed Ray Jordan as chief corporate affairs officer.

—Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) appointed Hasan Jafri its chief medical officer.

—Christopher Dinsmore joined Kronos Bio as chief scientific officer.

—Sensei Biotherapeutics appointed Marie-Louise Fjällskog its chief medical officer.

—Jim Malone joined Bigfoot Biomedical as chief medical officer.

— Frank Sanders was appointed president of Zealand Pharma US.

—Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) named Stephen Eck its chief medical officer.

—Clinton Musil was named chief financial officer of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO).

—Abcentra appointed Kevin B. Bacon its CEO.

—Filip Dubovsky joined Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

—Ambaw Bellete was appointed chief operating officer of FerGene.

—David Spellman is joining Akebia Therapeutics as senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer.

—Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) appointed Allen Melemed as its new chief medical officer.

—FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) tapped Thane Wettig as its first chief commercial officer.

—Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) added Terri Young as its chief commercial and strategy officer.

—Neuraptive Therapeutics announced Robert (Bob) S. Radie as its new CEO.

—Storm Therapeutics appointed Josefin-Beate Holz as clinical advisor and chief medical officer.

—BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) named Reina Benabou senior vice president and chief development officer.

—Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) appointed John Lewicki its chief scientific officer.

—Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) named Tracy Palmer Berns its chief compliance officer.

Photo by Flickr user Innov8social via a Creative Commons license