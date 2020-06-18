Life Sciences

New panel announced for next week’s AI & drug discovery conference Xcelerating Life Sciences San Francisco

New panel announced for next week’s AI & drug discovery conference Xcelerating Life Sciences San Francisco

June 18th, 2020

Xconomy National — 

Join Xconomy online next Thursday, June 25 for Xcelerating Life Sciences San Francisco: The AI, Big Data, and R&D Boom forum and networking event to explore the latest technology and business trends in AI and drug development through the lens of some of the Bay Area’s top life science leaders and rising stars.

Artificial intelligence, including machine and deep learning, are revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process – bringing with it unprecedented levels of speed and efficiency. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s unparalleled tech ecosystem provides Bay Area biotechs proximity to myriad opportunities for AI integration.

We’re excited to announce five new additions to our speaker lineup who will be discussing how San Francisco’s tech identity can be best integrated into the life sciences ecosystem to advance healthcare:

  • Brandon Allgood – SVP of Data & AI, Integral Health
  • Aldo Carrascoso – CEO, InterVenn Biosciences
  • Michael Chui – Partner, McKinsey Global Institute
  • Rafael Rosengarten – CEO, Genialis
  • Ashley Zehnder – CEO, Fauna Bio

See the full agenda.

Along with the interactive webcast, your registration includes access to a custom networking app (now live!) with the following benefits:

  • View the full attendee list
  • Send private messages and schedule meetings before, during & after the event
  • Exchange digital business cards with fellow attendees
  • Access the presentation recordings post-event

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.