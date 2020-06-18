New panel announced for next week’s AI & drug discovery conference Xcelerating Life Sciences San Francisco

Join Xconomy online next Thursday, June 25 for Xcelerating Life Sciences San Francisco: The AI, Big Data, and R&D Boom forum and networking event to explore the latest technology and business trends in AI and drug development through the lens of some of the Bay Area’s top life science leaders and rising stars.

Artificial intelligence, including machine and deep learning, are revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process – bringing with it unprecedented levels of speed and efficiency. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s unparalleled tech ecosystem provides Bay Area biotechs proximity to myriad opportunities for AI integration.

We’re excited to announce five new additions to our speaker lineup who will be discussing how San Francisco’s tech identity can be best integrated into the life sciences ecosystem to advance healthcare:

Brandon Allgood – SVP of Data & AI, Integral Health

Aldo Carrascoso – CEO, InterVenn Biosciences

Michael Chui – Partner, McKinsey Global Institute

Rafael Rosengarten – CEO, Genialis

Ashley Zehnder – CEO, Fauna Bio

Along with the interactive webcast, your registration includes access to a custom networking app (now live!) with the following benefits: