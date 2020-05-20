Explore San Diego’s Precision Medicine and Genomics Sector in Xconomy’s New Podcast and Special Report

Xconomy National —

Learn what’s fueling San Diego’s biotech investment and partnership opportunities by downloading Xconomy’s new special report and podcast that package the highlights from the recent Xcelerating Life Sciences San Diego: Biomedical Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine & Genomics event.

The special report includes:

San Diego Biotech Entrepreneurs, Innovation Leads to “Maturing” Ecosystem

What It Takes for Commercialization: A Fireside Chat with Neurocrine’s Kyle Gano

How San Diego Biotech Leaders Are Adapting to Coronavirus Concerns

The podcast includes expert panels on:

Successful R&D models

What it takes for commercialization

Building a biotech ecosystem in San Diego

Dozens of biotechs have emerged from universities, research institutions, and philanthropic organizations, defining San Diego as a meeting point for innovative startups, established life sciences companies, and academic prowess. How has the investment paradigm shift in funding strategies impacted San Diego? What does the future hold for precision medicine and the growth of genomics in this city?