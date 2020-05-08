2020 National Xconomy Awards Finalists Will Be Announced on June 22

Xconomy National —

Xconomy is excited to announce we’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest in the inaugural National Xconomy Awards. The hundreds of outstanding nominations highlight the groundbreaking, inspiring companies and individuals we look to honor. Stay tuned for when we reveal the finalists on Monday, June 22.

Due to COVID-19 we have postponed the planned June 8 awards gala in San Diego. A large component of the Xconomy Awards programs is convening hundreds of life science leaders to celebrate the industry’s accomplishments. We want you to know we are still committed to the event, and will reschedule in-person celebrations for when it is more appropriate in the interest of health.

Sign up for Xconomy alerts to be the first to know about the finalists.