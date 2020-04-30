Life Sciences

Podcast: How San Diego is Building a Biotech Ecosystem – Genomics & Precision Medicine Experts Weigh in

April 30th, 2020

Miss the event or want to revisit the insightful content? Our new podcast packages the highlights from the recent Xcelerating Life Sciences San Diego: Biomedical Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine & Genomics forum.

Featuring expert panels on:

  • Successful R&D models
  • What it takes for commercialization
  • Building a biotech ecosystem in San Diego

Dozens of biotechs have emerged from universities, research institutions, and philanthropic organizations, defining San Diego as a meeting point for innovative startups, established life sciences companies, and academic prowess. How has the investment paradigm shift in funding strategies impacted San Diego? What does the future hold for precision medicine and the growth of genomics in this city?

