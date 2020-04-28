Aurinia Taps Cerecor’s Miller to Succeed Retiring Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy National —

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) announced that Joe Miller would become its new chief financial officer, succeeding Dennis Bourgeault, who is retiring after more than 20 years as its CFO.

Miller was most recently CFO and corporate secretary at Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC). His prior experience includes roles at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, which merged with Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) in early 2018; Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN), Eppendorf, and KPMG. Bourgeault will remain an advisor to the company during the transition.

Aurinia has one investigational drug, voclosporin, which it is advancing in the clinic in multiple indications, including lupus nephritis (LN); this quarter it plans to ask the FDA to review the drug’s suitability as an LN treatment. Last month the Victoria, British Columbia-based company established US commercial operations in Rockville, MD.