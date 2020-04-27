AgenTus VP Mark Exley Appointed Chief Scientific Officer of Imvax

Xconomy National —

Imvax announced that Mark Exley has joined the biotech as its chief scientific officer. Exley comes to Philadelphia-based Imvax from AgenTus Therapeutics, where he was vice president of cellular immunology. His experience also includes faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and the University of Manchester. Imvax’s lead candidate, a tumor cell vaccine called IGV-001, is in early-stage clinical testing as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme, the most common type of brain cancer.