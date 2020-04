New COVID-19 Special Reports Explore Clinical Research During the Pandemic

Xconomy National —

Two new special reports on Xconomy Insight provide an expert view on how companies can sustain clinical trials during the COVID-19 crisis. “Decentralized Clinical Trials: The Call for a New Paradigm” and “Sustaining Clinical Research During the Crisis” offer the latest trends and technologies companies can use to keep business running as smooth as possible.

Both reports are sponsored by PRA Health Sciences and feature the following: