MacroGenics Chief Medical Officer Jon Wigginton Announces Resignation

Xconomy National —

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) says its chief medical officer, Jon Wigginton, will leave the Rockville, MD-based company as of March 27. The company said Wigginton, who joined MacroGenics in 2003, plans to resign “to pursue a new opportunity.” As MacroGenics, which is development antibody drugs for cancer, searches for a new CMO, its senior vice president of research and chief scientific officer, Ezio Bonvini, will head clinical development on an interim basis, according to a regulatory filing.