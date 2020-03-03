National Xconomy Awards Now Accepting Nominations for the Best in Biotech

Xconomy National —

The nomination period for the 2020 National Xconomy Awards is now open. The awards are open to individuals, companies, and organizations working across the life sciences in the United States, and feature leaders in the biotech industry, medicine, academia, digital health, and healthcare.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT. Submit yours today.

Building on the popularity and strength of the 2017-2019 Boston Xconomy Awards and the 2019 San Diego Xconomy Awards, the 2020 National Xconomy Awards winners will be announced at a Monday, June 8 gala at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego during the 2020 BIO International Convention. With guidance from a stellar panel of luminary judges, Xconomy will honor those who create, innovate, lead, and inspire. Learn more about the 11 categories.

“The Xconomy Awards represent the very best our life science industry has to offer,” says Xconomy Publisher Brian Caine. “It is our privilege to recognize emerging companies and technologies, highlight groundbreaking business collaborations and strategies, celebrate corporate responsibility and diversity, and promote the innovation that delivers new therapeutics and better health to all.”

Awards judges include Jeremy Levin – CEO, Ovid Therapeutics & Board of Directors Chair, BIO; Joe Panetta – President & CEO, Biocom; Jeanne Loring – Founding Director, Scripps Research Institute Center for Regenerative Medicine & Chief Scientific Officer, Aspen Neuroscience; Michael Varney – Executive Vice President of Research & Early Development, Genentech; and Mike Grey – Venture Partner, Pappas Capital & President and CEO, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals.

Biocom, Goodwin Procter, Hughes Marino, and Medpace have already signed on as sponsors of this special event. Interested in aligning your brand with the Xconomy Awards? Contact sponsor@xconomy.com for details.