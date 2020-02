Pfizer Veteran Clavelli Appointed Optinose Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy National —

Victor Clavelli has been appointed chief commercial officer of Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN). He joins the Yardley, PA-based company from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he was most recently the company’s North American president for inflammation and immunology. Optinose develops and sells products addressing conditions of the ear, nose, and throat.