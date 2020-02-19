Endo Names Blaise Coleman Successor to Retiring CEO Paul Campanelli

Xconomy National

Endo International’s search for retiring CEO Paul Campanelli’s successor is ending close to home. Dublin, Ireland-based Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Blaise Coleman will become president and CEO starting March 6. He will also take a seat on Endo’s board of directors. Before joining Endo in 2015, Coleman held leadership roles at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Campanelli announced his retirement plans last November. After he steps down from his executive role, he will continue to serve as chairman of the board. To take Coleman’s place, Endo has appointed Mark Bradley to serve as CFO. Bradley is currently Endo’s senior vice president, corporate development & treasurer.