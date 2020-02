Adaptimmune Taps Abcam’s Gavin Wood for Chief Financial Officer Role

Xconomy National —

Gavin Wood has joined Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) as chief financial officer, the same role he held most recently at Abcam. His experience also includes senior positions at Affymetrix. Adaptimmune, which splits its operations between Philadelphia and Oxfordshire, UK, is developing cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary SPEAR T cell platform.