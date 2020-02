Complexa Appoints Elisabeth Leiderman Chief Business Officer

Xconomy National —

Elisabeth Leiderman has joined Complexa as chief business officer. She was most recently senior vice president and head of corporate development for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO). Berwyn, PA-based Complexa’s lead drug candidate, CXA-10, is in Phase 2 testing for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and pulmonary arterial hypertension.