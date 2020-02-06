Myriad Genetics Exec Capone Resigns, Riggsbee Named Interim CEO

Xconomy National —

Longtime Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) president and CEO Mark Capone has resigned. The Salt Lake City-based molecular diagnostic company said Myriad and Capone—who has been with the company for 17 years—mutually agreed it was the right time for a leadership transition.

Bryan Riggsbee, Myriad’s chief financial officer, was appointed interim president and CEO. He will continue to serve as CFO, too, as Myriad searches for a permanent CEO. Riggsbee, who joined Myriad in October 2014, most recently served as senior vice president of corporate finance at LabCorp (NYSE: LH).

The announcement came as Myriad reported second-quarter earnings of $195.1 million, which fell short of investors’ expectations. Revenue was down 10 percent from $216.8 million in the second quarter of 2019; Riggsbee said the miss was primarily due to its prenatal testing business, which reported a 47 percent year-over-year drop in revenue as a result of issues in billing operations.