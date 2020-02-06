Early Bird Sale Ending for San Diego’s Xcelerating Life Sciences Conference

Xconomy National —

This is the last week to register at the lowest rate for March 18’s Xcelerating Life Sciences: Biomedical Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine & Genomics conference at the Takeda Research facility in San Diego. Hurry, our $99 early bird sale ends this Friday, Feb. 7 at midnight.

Join Xconomy as we explore how the investment paradigm shift in funding strategies has impacted San Diego, the future for precision medicine, the growth of genomics, and more.

Agenda topics include Successful Research & Development Models, What It Takes for Commercialization, and Building a Biotech Ecosystem in San Diego.

Speakers include Jay Lichter, CEO of COI Pharma and Managing Director at Avalon Ventures; Ciara Kennedy, CEO of Amplyx; Kim Kamdar, Partner at Domain Associates; and Kyle Gano, Chief BD OFficer at Neurocrine Biosciences.