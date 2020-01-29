Agenda and Speakers Announced for Xcelerating Life Sciences San Diego

Xconomy National —

The initial agenda and speaker lineup is now available for San Diego’s Xcelerating Life Sciences event on March 18 at Takeda Research in California. Join Xconomy as we bring together local innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore bold new ideas in healthcare – and make the impactful connections.

Agenda topics include Successful Research & Development Models, What It Takes for Commercialization, and Building a Biotech Ecosystem in San Diego.

Speakers include Jay Lichter, CEO of COI Pharma and Managing Director at Avalon Ventures; Ciara Kennedy, CEO of Amplyx; and Kim Kamdar, Partner at Domain Associates.

$99 early bird tickets are now on sale, grab yours today.