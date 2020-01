Krystal Biotech Names Genzyme’s Chien Chief Commercial Officer

Gene therapy developer Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) has appointed Jennifer Chien to the newly created role of chief commercial officer. She comes to Pittsburgh-based Krystal from the Genzyme unit of Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), where she was vice president and head of genetic diseases. Krystal’s lead therapeutic candidate, KB103, is a topical gene therapy in mid-stage testing for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disease affecting the skin.