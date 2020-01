Adaptimmune Appoints Elliot Norry Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy National —

Elliot Norry, acting chief medical officer of Adaptimmune (NASDAQ: ADAP) since last August, now holds the job outright. Norry initially joined the company in 2015 as head of clinical safety and pharmacovigilance. Adaptimmune, which splits its operations between Philadelphia and Oxfordshire, UK, is developing cancer immunotherapies based on its technology for engineering T cells.