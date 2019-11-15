Biotech Roundup: Gottlieb v. Juul, Solid Slumps, Avidity Gets $100M & More

Xconomy National —

Lung injuries connected to the use of electronic cigarettes have topped 2,000 and killed 40 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While it remains unclear whether the cases are tied to legally sold products or devices modified by e-cigarette users, the CDC said this week it had identified a “potential toxin of concern”—Vitamin E acetate, which health officials detected in all 29 lung tissue samples from patients that they tested.

The compound is used as an additive in THC-containing vaping products, and THC has been found in most of the samples the FDA has tested in connection to the illnesses. But there may be more than one cause, and the CDC continues its investigation.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb this week told CNBC that he believes products made by market leader Juul should be removed from the market entirely. His pronouncement followed studies revealing that the company dominates the market for such products among that age group.

“It’s very clear that Juul can’t keep their products out of the hands of kids,” he said. “It could be that this product can’t exist on the market anymore.”

The Trump administration indicated in September it would ban most flavored vaping products, which some believe are especially appealing to teens, but appears to be rethinking that tack.

In the meantime, Juul’s new CEO K.C. Crossthwaite is battening down the hatches. A veteran of tobacco company Altria (NYSE: MO), Crossthwaite took over the top spot about six weeks ago and recently announced that Juul would cut 650 jobs and reduce spending next year by $1 billion. That story and much more in this week’s roundup.

DRUG DEVELOPMENTS

—For the second time in less than two years, the FDA stopped a Solid Bio (NASDAQ: SLDB) clinical trial testing a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy due to safety concerns. Solid’s stock plummeted 69 percent on the news.

—Roche drug risdiplam achieved the goals of a pivotal study in spinal muscular atrophy, better positioning the experimental medicine as a potential competitor to a Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) product.

—Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) won FDA approval for luspatercept (Rebloyzl), a treatment for anemia in patients who have the blood disease beta thalassemia.

—Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) announced it would file for FDA review of its investigational drug for those with Alport syndrome, a rare, genetic condition that causes kidney disease.

—San Francisco, CA-based FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) and partners AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Astellas Pharma reported the results of a pooled safety analysis for their experimental drug, roxadustat. FibroGen said the data showed that cardiovascular safety of the treatment, a pill to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease, was comparable to a placebo and to an anemia injection already in use.

—Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) sued the FDA over the partial clinical hold the agency placed on tests of an experimental gene therapy, and the full clinical hold placed on another. FDA Law Blog was the first to report the news.

—A vaccine to protect against the Ebola virus that was developed by Merck (NYSE: MRK) received approval from the European Commission for use in the EU and some additional countries. The FDA is also reviewing the vaccine.

—The merger of Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) unit Upjohn now has a name. When the deal closes sometime next year, the combined business will be called Viatris.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL

—Novo Nordisk, the Danish diabetes giant, added a potential NASH treatment to its pipeline through a licensing deal it inked with Ube Industries in Japan.

—Bayer kicked off a research partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics that could pay the Boston startup up to $100 million to develop new drugs based on liquid droplets in cells called biomolecular condensates.

—Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) started a gene therapy R&D partnership with StrideBio aiming to develop treatments for central nervous system disorders and muscular conditions. Sarepta is paying Research Triangle Park, NC-based StrideBio $48 million in cash and stock up front.

—Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FOMX) and Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) agreed to an all-stock merger, forming a company focused on skin drugs. The combined business will be majority-owned by Foamix shareholders.

—Merck (NYSE: MRK) acquired Calporta, a biopharma startup created as part of a collaboration between San Diego investment firm Avalon Ventures and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), in a deal worth up to $576 million.

—Medical genetics company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) agreed to acquire San Francisco software startup Clear Genetics, which has developed a chatbot for patients undergoing genetic testing and other software tools, for $50 million in cash and stock.

—Sando, the generics and biosimilar division of Novartis (NYSE: NVS), struck a deal with Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI) to acquire its Japanese business for about $330 million.

CASH GRABS & NEW STARTS

—Avidity Biosciences closed a $100 million Series C round to continue development of its pipeline of antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate drugs for rare muscular disorders.

—Artificial intelligence-powered startup X-37 closed a $14.5 million Series A round to fund its drug discovery research.

XCONOMY EVENTS

—Join us in San Francisco on Nov. 19 for the latest in our Xchange series of events. What’s Next in Neuroscience Therapies will feature speakers from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, BlackThron Therapeutics, and Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC).

—Tune in at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 20 for the latest in the Xconomy Insight digital health webinar series, which will focus on the impact of AI on drug discovery and development. Hear from Echo Health Ventures partner Jessica Zeaske and Celsius Therapeutics CEO Tariq Kassum who will help cut through the noise, explain the real opportunities and limitations of AI for biopharma businesses, and unpack the key questions that will determine the impact and timeline of this emerging field. To register for free, go here.

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

—Neurana Pharmaceuticals named Randall Kaye its chief medical officer… TransEnterix (NYSE American: TRXC) CEO Todd Pope is stepping down, succeeded by Anthony Fernando… Prakash Raman left the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research to become senior partner and chief business development officer of Flagship Pioneering… and Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) announced Bruce Steel, its president and chief business officer, would succeed CEO Dan Bradbury come Jan. 1.

Frank Vinluan contributed to this report.

Photo by Flickr user Ecig Click via a Creative Commons license