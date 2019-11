Teva Pharmaceutical Appoints Eli Kalif As New Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy National —

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) announced Thursday that it had appointed Eli Kalif as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. Kalif, who was most recently a senior vice president, finance, at Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a US technological manufacturer, succeeds Mike McClellan, who held the role for the past two years.