Odylia Therapeutics Names Ashley Winslow Its Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy National —

Ashley Winslow is joining Atlanta, GA-based Odylia Therapeutics, a nonprofit organization that aims to accelerate the development of gene therapies for people with inherited retinal disease, as its chief scientific officer. Most recently she was the senior director of portfolio development and translational research at the Orphan Disease Center at the University of Pennsylvania; she also has prior experience at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).