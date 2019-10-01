EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Bayer and Arvinas Appoint John Dombrosky CEO of Joint Venture Oerth

Frank Vinluan

October 1st, 2019

Xconomy National — 

The Bayer and Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) joint venture announced in July now has a name and a chief executive. Oerth Bio (pronounced “Earth) will be led by CEO John Dombrosky. Dombrosky joins Oerth from Agtech Accelerator, where he has been CEO for the past three years. His experience also includes roles at Syngenta, Thomson Reuters, and Northwest Airlines.

Oerth was formed to develop products for human health and agriculture based on Arvinas’s technology, which harnesses a cellular process that cells use to rid themselves of harmful proteins. According to finalized terms of the joint venture, Bayer and Arvinas will support Oerth with more than $55 million in funding from Bayer, and the protein degradation technology and intellectual property from Arvinas.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.