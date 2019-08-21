Xcelerate at Biotech Week Boston Discount Ticket Sale Ends Friday

August 21st, 2019

If you care about life science and the people and issues driving the future, you will want an Xcelerate pass to this year’s Biotech Week Boston. Hurry, our Super Saver sale ends Friday!

The Xcelerate program package provides access to four of the conference’s most popular events, all on Wednesday, Sept. 11:

Keynote Speaker Series: Featuring Laurie Glimcher, resident and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Startup Pitch Competition: With only four minutes and four slides each, watch as entrepreneurs pitch their licensable asset to a panel of top-tier venture capitalists, pharma execs, and other investors.

—Poster & Exhibit Hall: At the center of Biotech Week Boston is the exhibit hall with over 300 vendors and suppliers devoted to serving the biopharmaceutical industry, with dedicated areas focusing on bioprocessing, cell and gene therapy, microbiome therapeutics, and AI in health.

—Festival Party: The Party in the Park festival networking event features D’s Keys, an interactive rock ‘n roll dueling piano show who play your song requests. There will also be food, local signature cocktails, and a raffle for a signed Billy Joel album.

Learn more about Xcelerate or register today!

Thank you to our keynote sponsor Eli Lilly and our gold sponsor Xontogeny.

