GSK’s US President Bailey to Depart, EMD Serono Exec Named Successor

Xconomy National

Jack Bailey, president of US pharmaceuticals for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), will step down from the role at the end of the year. The British pharmaceutical giant said Monday that Bailey will be succeeded by Maya Martinez-Davis, regional president of Latin America for EMD Serono, the biopharma business of Germany-based Merck KGaA. Martinez-Davis’s experience also includes 13 years at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).