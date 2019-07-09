How Do YOU Think the Internet Will Evolve? A Sampling of Your Tweets

[Editor’s note: This is part of a series examining the internet’s first 50 years and predicting the next half century. Join Xconomy and World Frontiers Forum on July 16 for Net@50, an event exploring the internet’s past and future.]

For my feature article “Special Report 2069: Predicting the Internet’s Next 50 Years,” I asked my Twitter followers to share their own predictions. Here are a few of the responses:

And here’s a direct message exchange with Greg Raiz (@graiz):

Wade Roush is the producer and host of the podcast Soonish and a contributing editor at Xconomy. Follow @soonishpodcast

