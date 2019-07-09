How Do YOU Think the Internet Will Evolve? A Sampling of Your Tweets

[Editor’s note: This is part of a series examining the internet’s first 50 years and predicting the next half century. Join Xconomy and World Frontiers Forum on July 16 for Net@50, an event exploring the internet’s past and future.]

For my feature article “Special Report 2069: Predicting the Internet’s Next 50 Years,” I asked my Twitter followers to share their own predictions. Here are a few of the responses:

As the Internet turns 50 (the first message was sent over the ARPAnet in Oct. 1969), I’m working on a piece looking to the Net’s next 50 years, and I need YOUR ideas & thoughts. What will the Internet look like in 2069? What changes would you *like* to see? Reply here or DM! Thx. — Wade Roush (@wroush) June 7, 2019

Hi Wade, I’m interested in what ‘the Internet’ means if (or when) our connection to it becomes implanted in us. Will there be such a thing as offline life? — Nathaniel Bullard (@NatBullard) June 7, 2019

Great question, thanks. It’s hard enough to say what “the Internet” is today; the boundaries will get even blurrier in the future; and the brain/machine boundary is most scary and intriguing of all. — Wade Roush (@wroush) June 7, 2019

Agreed. I keep thinking of technology today in bimodal distributions: those who have a manual transmission car, for instance, are either not well enough off to afford an automatic, or so wealthy they can afford a manual toy. — Nathaniel Bullard (@NatBullard) June 7, 2019

and I can see the same happening with the machine/brain interface. Those who don’t have one either cannot afford to opt in, or are so wealthy and powerful that they can opt out. — Nathaniel Bullard (@NatBullard) June 7, 2019

I’m interested in what the gatekeepers will look like for the next few billion people to have access to the internet – and also whether free-flowing ideas, information, and access will continue to be throttled by surveillance capitalists, big tech companies, and advertisers… — Physical Attraction, Physics Podcast (@physicspod) June 7, 2019

Less hate, way better security, expulsion of bad actors, curation of important documents and texts, along with respect for printed word as well. And could you make it easier to find movies on @Netflix and Xfinity? — Chris Rauber (@crauber) June 7, 2019

Thanks to climate change, the internet will be dead in 2069 along with all of humankind, so your question seems a little moot. — Melinda Hajdin 👩‍🎨 (@melindahajdin) June 7, 2019

That may be a bit extreme, but I was thinking something similar when I saw Wade’s query. We can’t just assume all will be well 10, 15, 25 years from now, when all indications are that climate change will wreck havoc on human civilization and the natural environment as we know it. — Chris Rauber (@crauber) June 7, 2019

So @crauber @melindahajdin, let’s be optimistic and assume we’re still around in 2069. What I’m hearing you both say is that external forces, especially climate change, will shape the Internet as much as, or more than, endogenous tech/market forces. I agree with that. — Wade Roush (@wroush) June 7, 2019

Hi Wade, thanks again for having me on as a guest recently, I really enjoyed it. I believe that by 2069, we’re going to see major advances in brain computer interfacing that will allow us to surf, by way of thought and emotion, a more virtual reality-driven internet. — Christopher Darryn (@SciTechProducer) June 9, 2019

And here’s a direct message exchange with Greg Raiz (@graiz):